Bus services return to village after 30 years

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, February 04, 2017

AFTER 30 years without bus services, villagers of Dakuniba have a reason to smile after Fulton Hogan Hiways upgraded their road allowing resumption of services.

A statement from Pacific Reach Ltd reads that Dakuniba Village is 78 kilometres away from Savusavu Town.

The villagers know the difficulties of not having a proper road to the village from the neighbouring Nawi Village.

Cakaudrove District rep Viliame Kabolo said villagers could now travel to the market by bus instead of hiring boats.

"We have always asked for good roads to Dakuniba because the villagers need to take their produce to the market," Mr Kabolo said.

"When the road is affected, the villagers are also affected economically so Fulton Hogan Hiways is doing a good job and we're happy."

The company's Fulton Hogan Hiways Savusavu depot manager Solomone Nabete said the crew cleared drainage and overgrown vegetation.

He added that the team re-sheeted the existing road and did some structural repairs to the road and culverts.

"Before the upgrade only three tonne carriers and four-wheel drives could access the road, but today the bus drops off villagers at the village frontage," Mr Nabete said.

"Villagers can now travel with comfort to the hospital, to town and most importantly move their produce to the market."








