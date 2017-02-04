Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Saturday 4 February

16pc of diabetics unaware of illness

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, February 04, 2017

A SURVEY conducted by Diabetes Fiji revealed that 16 per cent of patients didn't know they were diabetic.

This was revealed at yesterday's Northern Diabetes Community peer group workshop.

Diabetes Fiji North rep Kishan Kumar said there were patients who only knew of their conditions after the 2011 survey.

He has urged the community to work together towards preventing diabetes.

"We have trained people in rural areas and villages to inspect feet and know how to take blood pressure of diabetic patients," Mr Kumar said.

"We started setting up small groups who could take care of diabetic patients because you can't travel to the hospital every day especially if your village is far. So these people have been trained to check the sugar level of patients and advise them about healthy lifestyle."

Mr Kumar said these small groups were there to assist nurses and doctors.

"The feedback to the medical teams that visit is that our groups are well trained to deal with diabetes," he said.








