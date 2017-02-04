Plea for positive tactic

/ Front page / News

MEDICAL personnel should adopt a positive approach when informing patients about their diabetic condition.

This was a plea made by families of diabetic patients who were at the Northern Diabetes Community peer group workshop held in Labasa yesterday.

Wailevu Village nurse Torika Baleira, whose husband is a diabetic, pleaded with nurses to ask their colleagues to use the right words when dealing with patients.

"We believe positive words or encouragement should be used when dealing with patients because different people react differently to news," he said.

"When my husband was told about his diabetic condition, I remained positive and I encouraged him to stay positive and believe in God who heals people.

"That is why I am asking medical personnel in hospitals to use positive words so patients don't lose hope but stay positive."

Makolei Village nurse Sarafina Adilutu said dealing with diabetic patients was not easy.

"In my village in Bua, we have nine diabetic patients and I visit them every week to advice and counsel them about their health, meals and exercises," she said.

"I always make sure that my patients are informed well about the condition and I always encourage them."

In this week's tour to Labasa, Health Minister Rosy Akbar pleaded with medical personnel to always smile or cheer up patients in hospitals.

"A tap on the back goes a long way or a simple smile when you are walking through the general outpatient room," she said.

"Sometimes your positive attitude makes a big difference to the patients you see."