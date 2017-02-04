Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Plea for positive tactic

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, February 04, 2017

MEDICAL personnel should adopt a positive approach when informing patients about their diabetic condition.

This was a plea made by families of diabetic patients who were at the Northern Diabetes Community peer group workshop held in Labasa yesterday.

Wailevu Village nurse Torika Baleira, whose husband is a diabetic, pleaded with nurses to ask their colleagues to use the right words when dealing with patients.

"We believe positive words or encouragement should be used when dealing with patients because different people react differently to news," he said.

"When my husband was told about his diabetic condition, I remained positive and I encouraged him to stay positive and believe in God who heals people.

"That is why I am asking medical personnel in hospitals to use positive words so patients don't lose hope but stay positive."

Makolei Village nurse Sarafina Adilutu said dealing with diabetic patients was not easy.

"In my village in Bua, we have nine diabetic patients and I visit them every week to advice and counsel them about their health, meals and exercises," she said.

"I always make sure that my patients are informed well about the condition and I always encourage them."

In this week's tour to Labasa, Health Minister Rosy Akbar pleaded with medical personnel to always smile or cheer up patients in hospitals.

"A tap on the back goes a long way or a simple smile when you are walking through the general outpatient room," she said.

"Sometimes your positive attitude makes a big difference to the patients you see."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider
  2. 'Play the Fijian way'
  3. A must win: Baber
  4. I want my spot: Lutumailagi
  5. Unsettled weather: MET director
  6. Removal 'legal'
  7. Toxic fish for 3 years
  8. Konrote appoints seven
  9. Bati camp in Fiji redesigned Hayne's journey
  10. Sydney in Fiji's favour

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)