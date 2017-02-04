Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard about the tale of two mates who went overseas for a work assignment.

Being relatively new to travelling, there were some hiccups on their journey.

As the pair were unfamiliar with the city they were in, they had trouble finding their way around between meetings.

Having anticipated this, their company had booked them into accommodation a stone's throw away from their meeting venues.

However, somehow the pair managed to get fleeced by a savvy taxidriver — who managed to charge them an arm and leg to a destination that was supposed to be only nine minutes or so away.

They paid the fare and were forced to go without lunch that day.