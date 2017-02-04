Removal 'legal'

/ Front page / News

FIJI deported Iranian national Loghman Sawari, who was seeking refuge here, back to Papua New Guinea after seeking advice from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR).

This was revealed by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who said that according to the advice Mr Sawari was not recognised under the UNHRC mandate.

"It has further advised that he is a refugee recognised by Papua New Guinea under its national procedures. So Fiji has merely returned Mr Sawari to his rightful place of residence," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

Mr Sawari was to have met immigration officials in Suva yesterday to apply for asylum, but was apprehended at Korotogo by officials in civilian clothing. He was later escorted under guard to the Nadi International Airport and placed on a flight to Papua New Guinea

At the time of his apprehension, Mr Sawari was with his lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh, who had arranged to meet immigration officials.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Mr Sawari claimed to be a refugee, but did not present himself as a refugee seeking asylum to immigration officials on arrival in Fiji.

"Nor, after 10 days, did he lodge an application for asylum, personally or through his lawyer," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Mr Sawari eluded the authorities during his 10 days in Fiji while posting photographs of himself on social media at various locations.

"Under international law, anyone who is seeking political asylum is required to lodge an application without delay," he said. "In the case of Sawari, this did not happen. And his lawyer — who has been publicly advocating his position through the media — failed to facilitate a prompt application as required under international conventions pertaining to applications for refugee status."

He said the authorities in Fiji had been informed by their Papua New Guinean counterparts that Mr Sawari's Papua New Guinea passport was obtained by fraudulent means.

"Fiji remains fully committed to the convention and protocol relating to the status of refugees, but we cannot tolerate a situation in which a person who is not an asylum seeker and who has already been granted refugee status in another country flagrantly violates the law."

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director, Ashwin Raj, said Fiji had breached international human rights laws by deporting Mr Sawari.

"From the perspective of international human rights law, Mr Sawari's deportation is contrary to international human rights law and in particular Article 31, Article 32 and Article 33 of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees which Fiji acceded to in 1972," Mr Raj said.

Article 32 on expulsion provides that:

1. The contracting States shall not expel a refugee lawfully in their territory save on grounds of national security or public order;

2. The expulsion of such a refugee shall be only in pursuance of a decision reached in accordance with due process of law. Except where compelling reasons of national security otherwise require, the refugee shall be allowed to submit evidence to clear himself, and to appeal to and be represented for the purpose before competent authority or a person or persons specially designated by the competent authority; and

3. The contracting states shall allow such a refugee a reasonable period within which to seek legal admission into another country. The Contracting States reserve the right to apply during that period such internal measures as they may deem necessary. Mr Raj said the commission was concerned that the deportation decision by the Immigration had the possibility of exposing Mr Sawari to inhuman and degrading treatment.