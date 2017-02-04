Toxic fish for 3 years

/ Front page / News

TWENTY species of fish, some commonly consumed in homes around the country should be avoided for the next three years.

The fish will have been contaminated by the ciguatera toxin, which the Fisheries Department says has a bigger risk than it should because of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Director Research at the Fisheries Department Aisake Batibasaga said the fish, some known to have toxins all-year round, will contain more toxins in the summer months and cause fish poisoning.

Mr Batibasaga confirmed the alert arose out of joint surveillance between the Ministry of Fisheries and the Ministry of Health following the fatal fish poisoning on Gau in the first few days of the year.

Fifteen people from Somosomo, Gau, ate daniva (herring), the Fisheries Department believed had consumed algae containing the ciguatera toxin. Four people and some animals later died after almost immediately falling ill.

Since then, 36 cases of ailments were reported to health authorities confirmed by the fisheries department as ciguatera fish poisoning.

In Ba, 11 people were hospitalised after consuming ogo (giant barracuda), and 10 people from another village in Gau ate moray eel (dabea) and had to be hospitalised not long after. All these cases occurred in January 2017.

"The best advice is to av­oid eating these fish species during the summer months as the level of toxins bec­o­m­es elevated, particularly after storm surges, cycl­ones and other natural disasters, and to avoid at all cost, the consumption of fish species that are known to have the toxins year-round," Mr Batibasaga said.

The ministry attributes the trend to high levels of ciguatera brought about by recent severe weather conditions from a year ago, which have now had enough time to move up the food chain.

"One thing we should be expecting now since the occurrence of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston from 20-21 February 2016, is that there would be a higher incidence of fish poisoning occurring across the country," Mr Batibasaga said.

"This is particularly the case when noting that it is now going to a complete 12 months (1 year). The toxin levels that had been elevated in the coastal reef systems since then, have now been passed along the food chain, and thus, in all likelihood concentrated along the coral reef food-chain, and are just waiting to be revealed, after human consumptions."

The Fisheries Departm­ent estimates it will be two to three years before this effect of Severe TC Winston may start to taper off.

"As we know that the toxins get accumulated along the food chain and bigger predatory fish eat many, many smaller fish on the lower rungs of the food web through the months, and thus the elevated incidence of ciguatoxins and other related toxins, such as palytoxins in daniva, and tetradontoxin in sumusumu," Mr Batibasaga said.

The department clarified that while there are different organisms which cause toxins in various fish species, the main cause for ciguatera fish poisoning is an organism called "marine dinoflagellate".

The reason the daniva fish poisoning on Gau in early January was fatal was because it was caused by a different organism called "benthic dinoflagellate" so that type of poisoning is called palytoxin.

Mr Batibasaga said while the alarming number of cases reported was enough to cause the alert, they believe the effect of the ciguatera poisoning was higher as it was beca­use most cases are not reported, "particularly from rural communities, maritime districts, and relatively isolated island communities".

The ministry is improving its ability to collect data and improve networking to address this issue.

"People just need to get their facts right, know the fish species that are usually implicated with cigua-toxin each year, and do not eat them," he said.

"Above all just follow instructions, do not eat any fish that is known to cause ciguatera fish poisoning, and ask for information from the people in each village, district, or island you go to, and do not eat the fish that are known to be ciguatoxic from that given locality."

The department advises that people suspected of fish poisoning must be taken to hospital immediately and the case reported to the two ministries of health and of fisheries.