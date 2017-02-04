I really miss him, says Sawari aider

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rauge Naikeli with her son, Isimeli, at their Namotomoto Village home. Mrs Naikeli housed and cared for Iranian national Loghman Sawari while he was in Fiji. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

"I took him in like he was my own son."

These were the words of an emotional Nadi mother as she related last night how Loghman Sawari arrived at her Namotomoto home almost two weeks ago.

The Iranian national was brought to her door by her 12-year-old son, Isimeli.

Both were teary-eyed, distraught about yesterday's deportation of the 21-year-old.

"I really miss him, he cut my hair and cooked meals for us, he was a nice man," the young boy said.

Rauga Naikeli said she was ironing clothes about two weeks ago when her son arrived with Mr Sawari.

"They met on the roadside and Loghman asked him to help search for a place to stay because the hotel he was staying in was too expensive," she said.

"They went around looking and couldn't find appropriate accommodation, so Isimeli brought him home and asked if he could live with us.

"I felt sorry for him when I saw him, he was so small.

"Then he told me that he was from Papua New Guinea, didn't have any family and was here for four months.

"My heart went out to him and I told him this is your home. You can call me nene and these are your brothers and sisters. He spoke in broken English, ate what we ate and was easy to live with."

Ms Naikeli said the Iranian told them his name was Junior and it wasn't until a few days later that he told them about his life in detention and as a refugee in PNG.

"He showed me his PNG passport and it had his name Loghman Sawari in it.

"I was really moved by the story of the loss of his family and the suffering he had experienced on the streets of PNG.

"I told him that he should immediately go to immigration and seek advice on what he could do.

"He left the next day for Suva and returned three days later.

"Loghman informed us that he had a lawyer."

Ms Naikeli said when she later read in the news that the Immigration Department was still waiting for him she scolded him. "But he said his lawyer was handling everything and we left it at that.

"He left home on Thursday and we knew that he was meeting the immigration officials yesterday.

"We were waiting and hoping for some good news because we really felt sorry for him. He had become part of my family.

"When we heard that he had been arrested and deported we were all devastated.

"We had all grown attached to him and had so much love and compassion for him because of the experiences he said he had been through."