Deportation breached international human rights law: Raj

NASIK SWAMI
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 6:32PM THE Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director, Ashwin Raj, says Fiji had breached international human rights laws by deporting Iranian national Loghman Sawari.

Mr Raj said the deportation raised fundamental questions about Fiji's capacity to balance the imperatives of national security with its international human rights laws. 

He said the deportation showed that Fiji's immigration officials were not well versed with the laws and needed more training on the matter. 

"From the perspective of international human rights law, Mr Sawari's deportation is contrary to international human rights law, and in particular Article 31, Article 32 and Article 33 of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees which Fiji succeeded to in 1972," Mr Raj said at a press conference in Suva today.

Article 32 on expulsion provides that: 

1. The contracting States shall not expel a refugee lawfully in their territory save on grounds of national security or public order;

2. The expulsion of such a refugee shall be only in pursuance of a decision reached in accordance with due process of law. Except where compelling reasons of national security otherwise require, the refugee shall be allowed to submit evidence to clear himself, and to appeal to and be represented for the purpose before competent authority or a person or persons specially designated by the competent authority; and

3. The Contracting States shall allow such a refugee a reasonable period within which to seek legal admission into another country. The Contracting States reserve the right to apply during that period such internal measures as they may deem necessary.

Mr Raj said the Commission was concerned that the deportation decision by the Immigration department had the possibility of exposing Mr Sawari to inhumane and degrading treatment.








