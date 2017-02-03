Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

Twenty fish may be contaminated

LICE MOVONO
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 6:04PM FIJI'S Department of Fisheries has issued an alert of possible fish poisoning on several species for the next three years.

Issued this morning, the alert noted 20 fish, including most commonly consumed in most maritime village and coastal community will contain Ciguatera toxins which leads to fish poisoning.

Director Research at the Department of Fisheries Aisake Batibasaga said some of the fish species were commonly known to fisheries-based communities as containing toxins at certain times of the year.

"We have provided some information of the different fish species that are usually implicated for Ciguatera Fish Poisoning in Fiji, and the best advise we should be giving the public  is to avoid eating these fish species during the summer months as the level of toxins becomes elevated," Mr Batibasaga said.

The alert arose out of an increase in reported fish poisoning cases from the around the country, noted in a joint surveillance between the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Fisheries.

