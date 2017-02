/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fijiana team running out onto the field in their match against Ireland earlier today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 5:50PM THE Fijiana regrouped successfully to win their second pool match this afternoon at the Sydney 7s.

They beat Brazil 31-10.

The Telecom Fijiana tries were scored Lavenia Tinai, Tima Ravisa and two tries by Merewai Cumu.

In other results: England 19-10 Spain; Russia 19-10 USA; Australia 24-7 Brazil; Canada 26-5 France; New Zealand 34-5 PNG; England 14-22 USA; Russia 24-5 Spain.

The Fijiana play Australia at 8pm Fiji time.