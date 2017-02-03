Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

AG defends deportation of Iranian national

NASIK SWAMI
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 5:39PM THE United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has advised Fiji that Iranian national Loghman Sawari who was seeking refuge here was not recognised as a refugee under the UNHCR mandate.

This was revealed by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as the 17-year-old was deported from the country this morning.

In a statement, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Mr Sawari did not present himself as a refugee seeking asylum to immigration officials on arrival in Fiji.

"Nor after 10 days, did he lodge an application for asylum, personally or through his lawyer," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

According to the Attorney General, the UNHCR had advised the Government that Mr Sawari was recognised by Papua New Guinea under its national procedures.

"So Fiji has merely returned (Mr) Sawari to his rightful place of residence.

"Under international law, anyone who is seeking political asylum is required to lodge an application without delay.

"In the case of (Mr) Sawari, this did not happen. And his lawyer - who has been publicly advocating his position through the media - failed to facilitate a prompt application as required under international conventions pertaining to applications for refugee status."








