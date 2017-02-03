Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police can dominate 7s rugby scene: Qiliho

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 5:31PM POLICE officers have the ability to dominate the local 7s scene like they used to do in the past.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho stressed this point while opening the Police Interformation Sevens Tournament this afternoon at the Nasova grounds in Suva.

He said it was going to take a lot of hard work and commitment to get them back there.

He made reference to the achievements of speedster and current serving police officer SC Joeli Lutumailagi as an example of what dedication could achieve.

"Last weekend, my focus was on Lutumailagi's performance and it made me proud to be the Commissioner of Police when I saw one of my officers outrun the one deemed to be the fastest, South Africa's Senatla, and for me that was the icing on the cake was for the entire tournament," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"Lutumailagi is just like you, a police officer, if he can stamp his name in the international arena, so can anyone of you."

The two-day tournament, which ends tomorrow, will see teams from the Southern, Western, Eastern, Northern, Police Special Response unit and headquarters battle it out for top honours.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji
  2. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car
  3. Police did not intercept Iranian
  4. Human rights lawyer disappointed with Fiji Immigration
  5. Fijian authorities deport Iranian refugee
  6. Fijians not affected
  7. 'Threat' of illegal entry
  8. Family seeks justice
  9. Ro Teimumu: Rabuka's nomination a party decision
  10. State grants land leases to 68 families

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  8. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)