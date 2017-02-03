Police can dominate 7s rugby scene: Qiliho

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Southern Division 2 takes on PSRU at the Fiji Police Interformation 7s. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:31PM POLICE officers have the ability to dominate the local 7s scene like they used to do in the past.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho stressed this point while opening the Police Interformation Sevens Tournament this afternoon at the Nasova grounds in Suva.

He said it was going to take a lot of hard work and commitment to get them back there.

He made reference to the achievements of speedster and current serving police officer SC Joeli Lutumailagi as an example of what dedication could achieve.

"Last weekend, my focus was on Lutumailagi's performance and it made me proud to be the Commissioner of Police when I saw one of my officers outrun the one deemed to be the fastest, South Africa's Senatla, and for me that was the icing on the cake was for the entire tournament," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"Lutumailagi is just like you, a police officer, if he can stamp his name in the international arena, so can anyone of you."

The two-day tournament, which ends tomorrow, will see teams from the Southern, Western, Eastern, Northern, Police Special Response unit and headquarters battle it out for top honours.