New syllabus can affect students: teacher unions

LITIA CAVA
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 5:27PM THE Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) and the Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) say the quick introduction of new syllabi in certain subjects this year could affect students and teachers' performance.

FTA president Gauna Halofaki and FTU general secretary Agni Deo Singh said the revision and the compilement of new education curriculum must first be trialled before it was distributed to schools.

This year, the new syllabus will be implemented in Year 11, 12 and 13 subjects.

For Year 11 students, the new syllabus will be implemented in the Hindi, Urdu and Physical Education subjects.

For Year 12, the new syllabus will be implemented in English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Accounting, Vosa Vaka Viti, Hindi, Home Economics, Applied Technology, Agricultural Science, Office Technology and Technical Drawing.

For Year 13, the new syllabus will only be applied in computer Studies.








