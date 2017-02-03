Aircraft engineer represents Fiji in Hockey

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ovini Drauna in action during a hockey tournament. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:21PM AIRCRAFT engineer Ovini Drasuna is leaving no stone unturned in representing Fiji in the Hockey World League Round 2 in Bangladesh.

The 20-year-old from the Mates hockey club in Lautoka is a last year student for aircraft engineering in Nadi.

As a defensive midfield for the national team, Drasuna prioritises his studies and joins the team only on Fridays.

"This is my final year as a trainee so I do my own training after school and join the rest of the team on Friday," said Drasuna.

He challenged youths his age that nothing was impossible if the heart was willing.

He looked forward to this tournament.

"I thank the Almighty for directing me to where I am now especially being my source of strength physically and academically.

"I missed out on the first league so I'm looking forward for this tournament as we are playing against the best."

The competition will be held on March 4-12.