High Court to judge on stepfather's fate

+ Enlarge this image Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgement on this rape case on Monday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:17PM THREE assessors came back with a mixed opinion following their deliberation in a case of a stepfather who allegedly raped his stepdaughter at a village in Rotuma.

The incident took place between 2011 and 2015 when the complainant was living under the care of her mother and stepfather.

In his summing up this afternoon, High Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera said the complainant, in her evidence, had said her stepfather was treating her like his second wife.

The 62-year-old is facing four counts of rape.

Two assessors had found the accused guilty to the four counts of rape, while the third assessor found the accused guilty of one count of rape and not guilty to three counts but guilty of the lesser offence of defilement.

The accused has been remanded in custody.

Justice Perera will deliver his judgment next Monday.