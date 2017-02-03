Fiji Men's Hockey seek support

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji men's hockey head coach Hector Smith. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:09PM THE South Pacific Games gold medallists in men's hockey seek support from the people as they prepare themselves for the Hockey World League Round 2 in Bangladesh in March.

Head coach Hector Smith said the boys were giving their best during training but there were some matters that needed to be agreed upon.

"Our main concern is for the players that are working, if only they are given two hours for training from 6pm- 8pm," Smith said.

"As for this next league, each player has to provide $2000 as a partial sum to help them travel to Bangladesh."

Eighteen players were selected to represent Fiji from March 4-12.