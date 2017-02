/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Champion of Champions snooker gets underway soon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:06PM THE three-day National Champion of Champions snooker competition will start in the next hour at Merchant Club in Suva.

The tournament has been sponsored by Pillay Garments for a sum of $3300, which includes another billiard tournament planned for next week.

Fiji Snooker and Billiard Association president Riffat Bhatti said they were hoping for a successful tournament.

The winner will walk away with $1000 prize-money.