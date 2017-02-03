Planned water shutdown for Delainavesi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Delainavesi residents advised to prepare for a water shutdown from tonight. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:43PM RESIDENTS in Delainavesi and surrounding areas are advised to store up on water from tonight.

The authority's Non-Revenue Water (NRW) and Leak Detection Unit (LDU) will be carrying out 'Step Test' exercises from tonight.

Residents in the whole of Delainavesi and upper Nadonumai will be affected when the planned shutdown is effected at 10.30pm and will be restored at 2.30am.

Residents are asked to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The authority will keep water carts on stand by to service affected areas as and when the need arose.

Customers who have further queries can contact 3346777 and mobile shortcode 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj.