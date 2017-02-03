Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

Referees learn to officiate better

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 4:30PM THE Fiji National Rugby League conducted a referees seminar at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

Twenty-one referees attended the seminar.

Acting refereeing coordinator Jone Wesele said he was happy with the turn out.

"These seminars are important to all the referees because they will be able to improve on the number of areas so that they can officiate better," Wesele said. 

"They learnt on the signals, contact with the referee and the touch judges how to use and make sound with their flags."

The seminar ends today.








