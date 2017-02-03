Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji to attend humanitarian network meet

CHARLENE LANYON
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 4:21PM A DELEGATION from Fiji will be attending the Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week (HNPW) 2017 event in Geneva, Switzerland next week.

Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama said there would be a delegation from the ministry, led by its deputy secretary Loata Vakacegu.

The Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week (HNPW) 2017 provides the opportunity for experts and experienced humanitarian responders to discuss common challenges and explore possible innovative solutions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji
  2. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car
  3. Police did not intercept Iranian
  4. Human rights lawyer disappointed with Fiji Immigration
  5. Fijian authorities deport Iranian refugee
  6. Fijians not affected
  7. 'Threat' of illegal entry
  8. Family seeks justice
  9. Ro Teimumu: Rabuka's nomination a party decision
  10. State grants land leases to 68 families

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  8. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)