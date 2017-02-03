Fiji to attend humanitarian network meet

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama at a recent official event. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:21PM A DELEGATION from Fiji will be attending the Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week (HNPW) 2017 event in Geneva, Switzerland next week.

Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama said there would be a delegation from the ministry, led by its deputy secretary Loata Vakacegu.

The Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week (HNPW) 2017 provides the opportunity for experts and experienced humanitarian responders to discuss common challenges and explore possible innovative solutions.