Bank releases second fashion ATM

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The second fashion ATM located at TappooCity building in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:05PM AS PART of its partnership with the Fashion Council of Fiji, the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) Bank today revealed the second in a series of six ANZ Fashion ATMs.

Located at at Tappoo City on the Suva Market side, the fashion ATM will help connect local designers to business opportunities.

The ANZ stated the fashion ATM featured local designer Ilai Jikoiono's latest limited edition Spring/Summer Iri (fan in Fijian) print from his label ZUBER.

Originally from Vatoa in Lau, Mr Jikoiono said he had always been obsessed with fashion and living his ambition of being a fashion designer was a dream come true.

"It's a great privilege to have been selected to be featured on an ANZ fashion ATM and being a part of this first-ever initiative of its kind, vinaka ANZ," Mr Jikoiono said.

The ANZ fashion ATM initiative is part of a broader partnership between ANZ and the Fashion Council of Fiji that will also see its members take part in ANZ's flagship financial literacy program, MoneyMinded, and expanded program for small business, MoneyMinded Business Basics.