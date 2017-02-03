Fishing vessels planned for maritime zones

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:58PM FIJI'S Fisheries Ministry is now working on providing fishing vessels for people in maritime and coastal areas to enable them to sell their catches.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said this year, they planned to strengthen their work in this area and help set up fishermen's association in villages.

"The ministry would then be able to provide assistance such as fishing equipment through the association," Mr Koroilavesau said.

"We visited Lau, Kadavu and Koro last year and this year, we plan to expand this initiative to other rural maritime and coastal areas in Fiji."