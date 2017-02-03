Sydney 7s: Tanivula disappointed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijians fans at the Sydney 7s. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:20PM FIJIANA coach Iliesa Tanivula said he was disappointed in his team's 12-19 loss to Ireland in their first pool match at the Sydney 7s this afternoon.

Fiji lost after Ireland ran in two tries against our lone try in the 4th minute of the first spell from Lavenia Tinai.

"I am disappointed. They allowed Ireland to play and we committed a lot of mistakes," Tanivula said.

"We have to improve against Brazil because Australia will be alot tougher."

Fiji plays Brazil at 4.56pm (Fiji time) and Australia at 8pm.