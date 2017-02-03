Lawyer: Iranian national entered Fiji on PNG passport

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh with his client Loghman Sawari's bags which he could not take with him after officials apprehended him. Picture: TIMOCI VULA

Update: 3:14PM THE lawyer for Iranian national Loghman Sawari who was deported from the country this morning says his client entered Fiji through legal means.

At a press conference in Suva in the last hour, Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh said his client entered the country on a Papua New Guinea passport and was granted a tourist visa on arrival at the Nadi International Airport.

Mr Ravindra-Singh, however, could not confirm whether the passport his client was carrying was legitimate.

He relayed that he was on his way to Suva to meet Immigration director Nemani Vuniwaqa and lodge his client's application to seek asylum in Fiji.

The lawyer said he was given the assurance from Mr Vuniwaqa that nothing would happen to his client.

However, Mr Ravindra-Singh said his journey with his client from Lautoka to Suva was halted after Police stopped his car and apprehended his client.

He said after putting his client into another car, the Police officers sped towards Sigatoka Town.

Mr Ravindra-Singh said he followed the vehicle that transported his client and the vehicle stopped at the town where his client was put into another vehicle driven by Immigration officials.

He said at that point, he questioned the immigration officials why they were taking his client, and the response he received from the officials was that "it was a directive".

Mr Ravindra-Singh said he was shown a paper that carried the letterhead of the Immigration Department for a few seconds and he was not able to gather the particulars of the letter.

He said his client was then taken to the Nadi International Airport and was put on the next flight bound for PNG.