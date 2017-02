/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Telecom Fijiana skipper Ana Marica Roqica leads her side out on the field against Ireland in their first pool match at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:37PM THE Fijiana team trails Ireland at half time of their first pool match at the Sydney 7s.

Ireland leads 12-7 at the breather.

They scored two tries against Fiji's converted try from Lavenia Tinai.

Half time: Fijiana 7-12 Ireland.

The next match is Australia versus Brazil.