Peer groups preach fresh farm foods

+ Enlarge this image Diabetic patients do an exercise at the meeting in Labasa. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 2:35PM EATING of processed food changes lifestyle, says medical personnel and Diabetes Fiji North rep Kishan Kumar.

In opening the Northern Diabetes Community Peer group today, Mr Kumar urged members of the community to stick with fresh farm foods.

"In a recent survey, 16 per cent of people were not aware they were diabetic but only knew after the survey," he said.

"And some only know they are diabetic when they have vision problems or foot problems.

"The only way forward to manage complications or prevent diabetes is for us to work together."