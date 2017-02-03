Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Judge overturns non-conviction; sentences Police officer

MARGARET WISE
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 2:10PM A POLICE OFFICER who was set free after pleading guilty to a domestic violence offence has been convicted by the High Court in Lautoka.

Timoteo Valaibulu was discharged without conviction after he pleaded guilty in the Lautoka Magistrates Court in 2016.

The State appealed to the High Court on the grounds the sentence was manifestly lenient and below the tariff for this type of offending.

Justice Aruna Aluthge quashed the sentence by the Lautoka Magistrates Court and sentenced the accused to six months imprisonment suspended for two years. 

He also imposed a Domestic Violence Restraining Order and ordered that a conviction be recorded.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji
  2. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car
  3. Police did not intercept Iranian
  4. Human rights lawyer disappointed with Fiji Immigration
  5. Fijian authorities deport Iranian refugee
  6. Fijians not affected
  7. 'Threat' of illegal entry
  8. Family seeks justice
  9. Ro Teimumu: Rabuka's nomination a party decision
  10. State grants land leases to 68 families

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  8. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)