Judge overturns non-conviction; sentences Police officer

Update: 2:10PM A POLICE OFFICER who was set free after pleading guilty to a domestic violence offence has been convicted by the High Court in Lautoka.

Timoteo Valaibulu was discharged without conviction after he pleaded guilty in the Lautoka Magistrates Court in 2016.

The State appealed to the High Court on the grounds the sentence was manifestly lenient and below the tariff for this type of offending.

Justice Aruna Aluthge quashed the sentence by the Lautoka Magistrates Court and sentenced the accused to six months imprisonment suspended for two years.

He also imposed a Domestic Violence Restraining Order and ordered that a conviction be recorded.