UN human rights agency wants to help Sawari

Update: 1:19PM THE United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has shown interest in helping deported Iranian national Loghman Sawari.
OHCHR deputy regional representative Catherine Phuong told
The Fiji Times they would find out where Sawari will be held in Papua New
Guinea.
She said they were concerned for the 21-year-old?s
well-being after he was deported this morning by Fiji Immigration officials.
Ms Phuong also confirmed that they have spoken to his
lawyer, Aman Ravindra Singh.
Watch a press conference by lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh below.
Related: