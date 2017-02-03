Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

UN human rights agency wants to help Sawari

REPEKA NASIKO
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 1:19PM THE United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has shown interest in helping deported Iranian national Loghman Sawari.

OHCHR deputy regional representative Catherine Phuong told The Fiji Times they would find out where Sawari will be held in Papua New Guinea.

She said they were concerned for the 21-year-old?s well-being after he was deported this morning by Fiji Immigration officials.

Ms Phuong also confirmed that they have spoken to his lawyer, Aman Ravindra Singh.

Watch a press conference by lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh below.

