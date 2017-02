/ Front page / News

Update: 1:07PM A NAVUA businessman facing rape charges will take his plea next month.

The accused who is facing two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.

The complainant was an employee of the accused at his shop in Navua when the alleged offences took place between July 2014 and October 2016.

Bail has been extended for the accused.

He will reappear in court on March 2.