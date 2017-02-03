Judge orders Legal Aid director to be present in court

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:00PM HIGH court judge Justice Salesi Temo has ordered the Director of Legal Aid Commission to be present in court on the next court sitting of alleged rapist, Josua Colanaudolu.

Justice Temo this morning in the High Court in Suva instructed Legal Aid lawyer, Mohammed Yunus that he wanted to see their director and not any junior lawyer to discuss Mr Colanaudolu's approval of Legal Aid assistance in court.

Mr Colanaudolu who is facing 24 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indecently annoying a female and murder, appeared before Justice Temo.

He has been further remanded in custody and will reappear in court on February 20.