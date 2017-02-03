Sydney Mission: Fiji joins captains run; Fijiana ready to roll

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:50AM THE Fiji 7s team in the Sydney 7s had the Captain's Run at 8am today as the final session to perfect its combination and have a feel of Sydney game situations.

Manager Jone Niurua said training had been perfect throughout the week.

Conditions in Sydney is similar to Fiji - suitable weather for the Vodafone Fiji 7s team to try and climb back to its title winning combinations in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Fijiana will start their pool matches today.

They are pooled against Olympics champions Australia - the hosts, Ireland and Brazil.

They play Ireland at 2.14pm (Fiji time), versus Brazil at 4.56pm and against Australia at 8pm.

