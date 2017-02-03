Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

Police did not intercept Iranian

REPEKA NASIKO
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 10:58AM POLICE were not involved in the detainment and deportation of 21-year-old Iranian Loghman Sawari.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the incident this morning, where Sawari was intercepted by authorities in Sigatoka, did not involve police.

She added all investigations were handled by the Immigration Department.

The 21-year-old Iranian national was deported this morning to PNG from the Nadi International Airport this morning.

Watch a press conference by Sawari's lawyer; Aman Ravindra Singh.










