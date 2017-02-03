Human rights lawyer disappointed with Fiji Immigration

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:15AM LAUTOKA lawyer Aman Singh says he is disappointed with the Immigration Department for deporting Iranian national Loghman Sawari.

He claimed the Immigration Department had agreed to meet the 21-year-old in Suva today and a meeting was scheduled for 10.30am in Suva today.

However, the pair was intercepted by authorities in Sigatoka and Sawari was taken to the Nadi International Airport.

"If I knew that this would have happened I would never have agreed to the meeting," Mr Singh said.

Sawari was deported to Papua New Guinea this morning.

Watch a press conference by lawyer; Aman Ravindra Singh