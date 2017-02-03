Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Human rights lawyer disappointed with Fiji Immigration

REPEKA NASIKO
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 10:15AM LAUTOKA lawyer Aman Singh says he is disappointed with the Immigration Department for deporting Iranian national Loghman Sawari.

He claimed the Immigration Department had agreed to meet the 21-year-old in Suva today and a meeting was scheduled for 10.30am in Suva today.

However, the pair was intercepted by authorities in Sigatoka and Sawari was taken to the Nadi International Airport.

"If I knew that this would have happened I would never have agreed to the meeting," Mr Singh said.

Sawari was deported to Papua New Guinea this morning.

Watch a press conference by lawyer; Aman Ravindra Singh










Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji
  2. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car
  3. Police did not intercept Iranian
  4. Human rights lawyer disappointed with Fiji Immigration
  5. Fijian authorities deport Iranian refugee
  6. Fijians not affected
  7. 'Threat' of illegal entry
  8. Family seeks justice
  9. Ro Teimumu: Rabuka's nomination a party decision
  10. State grants land leases to 68 families

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  8. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)