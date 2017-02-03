Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NDMO receives equipment

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, February 03, 2017

In its bid to provide better and reliable communication during natural disasters, the World Food Programme (WFP) assisted the Fijian Government with emergency communication equipment on Wednesday.

The gift which included two high frequency man-pack communication sets each worth $US10,000 ($F20,527), was handed over to the Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Joeli Cawaki.

Mr Cawaki acknowledged the partnership between WFP and National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

"I wish to acknowledge and thank the WFP for upgrading 10 communication sites at the four divisions of the ministry and NDMO last year," Mr Cawaki said.

"We want to assure you that these equipment will be put to good use.

"Your assistance is timely as Fiji prepares to embrace disaster events into the future and especially during this current cyclone season.

Mr Cawaki said communication was a vital component of emergency response operation.

He added there were few more sites which desperately needed maintenance and repair in the divisions.

WFP country director Peter French said he was pleased at their growing relationship between NDMO and other government ministries.

Mr French said the WFP would continue to help and support NDMO in the future.

The two man-packs will allow field team's portable communication from the all areas of the country and will be used by NDMO.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji
  2. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car
  3. Police did not intercept Iranian
  4. Human rights lawyer disappointed with Fiji Immigration
  5. Fijian authorities deport Iranian refugee
  6. Fijians not affected
  7. 'Threat' of illegal entry
  8. Family seeks justice
  9. Ro Teimumu: Rabuka's nomination a party decision
  10. State grants land leases to 68 families

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  8. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)