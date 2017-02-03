NDMO receives equipment

/ Front page / News

In its bid to provide better and reliable communication during natural disasters, the World Food Programme (WFP) assisted the Fijian Government with emergency communication equipment on Wednesday.

The gift which included two high frequency man-pack communication sets each worth $US10,000 ($F20,527), was handed over to the Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Joeli Cawaki.

Mr Cawaki acknowledged the partnership between WFP and National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

"I wish to acknowledge and thank the WFP for upgrading 10 communication sites at the four divisions of the ministry and NDMO last year," Mr Cawaki said.

"We want to assure you that these equipment will be put to good use.

"Your assistance is timely as Fiji prepares to embrace disaster events into the future and especially during this current cyclone season.

Mr Cawaki said communication was a vital component of emergency response operation.

He added there were few more sites which desperately needed maintenance and repair in the divisions.

WFP country director Peter French said he was pleased at their growing relationship between NDMO and other government ministries.

Mr French said the WFP would continue to help and support NDMO in the future.

The two man-packs will allow field team's portable communication from the all areas of the country and will be used by NDMO.