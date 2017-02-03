Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

FRA yet to name contractor

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, February 03, 2017

A LOCAL contractor is yet to be identified to carry out maintenance works on streetlights and traffic lights in the country, according to the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the decision would take longer than anticipated as they were trying to identify the offer that represented the best value.

"At present, tender evaluation is in progress and we anticipate having these contracts awarded by the middle of February with contractors mobilising by the end of the month," Mr Hutchinson said.

He stated the streetlights maintenance contracts had been packaged in seven clusters covering different areas throughout the country.

"These contracts are aimed to encourage local Fijian contractors the opportunity to provide this service and compete for increased job opportunity," Mr Hutchinson said.

"This will then be compared to the service delivery provided by the previous single maintenance contract provider to see what model delivered the best value services."

He added the contracts would be given out for a period of one year.

FRA is working with the support of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to execute maintenance and repair works around the country.








