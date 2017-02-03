School appoints student leaders

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Class prefects, School prefects, House Prefects, Bus Prefects and Senior Prefects including Deputies and Head Prefects of Tuvu Primary School. Picture: Supplied

LEADERS play an important role when it comes to taking care of activities and maintaining order in schools.

Some of these leaders were chosen to lead by example at Tuvu Primary School in Lautoka when it held its prefects induction ceremony last week.

School headteacher Jainand Kumar said leaders were chosen because of their capabilities and abilities.

"Prefects have to take pride in their leadership and carry out their duties with care," he said.

"They have to abide by all the school rules. They have to lead by such example that others should follow and admire.

"The prefects are the ones who assist the teachers in the day to day care of the school. The student council becomes an integral part of the school system," Mr Kumar said.

At the induction, prefects took an oath to carry out their duties with great care.

The ceremony was attended by chief guest Pandit Rajnesh Sharma where five categories of prefects were inducted in class prefects and school prefects, house prefects, bus prefects and senior prefects, including deputies and head prefects.

The school caters for 130 students and six teachers.