Fines for 18 employers

THE Department of Labour last year issued 18 fines to employers, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said.

Thus, Mr Usamate could not elaborate further on the reason behind the issue of fines.

"The ministry undertakes Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) management system audit to ascertain compliance of the workplace in accordance with the OHS and associated laws," he said.

The minister also issued a strong statement yesterday instructing compliance and enforcement officials in the ministry to weed out bribery and corruption.

Mr Usamate said the ministry was undertaking an investigation on a case where there was an attempt to bribe one of its officers.

He said he had been made aware of this issue by ministry officials that some members of the public were attempting to bribe compliance and enforcement officers for personal gain.

The minister said the ministry would strictly enforce a "no drop policy" on such matters.

"The ministry will carry out the review of relevant policies and procedures in place on how to deal with matters involving bribery or attempted bribery.

"Members of the public, who persuade, induce or influence any of his ministry officials to perform such acts for their own benefits will also be vigorously pursued and investigated," Mr Usamate said.