Show 'compassion' to the mentally challenged

THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on families to show compassion to their loved ones who are mentally challenged.

This after a commission investigation in Nadi and Lautoka found mentally challenged persons were being abandoned in police custody.

"It is worrying to see mentally-challenged people abandoned by their loved ones who are left to live in appalling conditions. Some are even incarcerated because they are suffering from a violent episode," commission director Ashwin Raj said.

"What is more upsetting is that some of these people are left in police stations as a last recourse, which is not the right institution for such persons.

"Mentally-ill require psychiatric help."

Mr Raj said police did not have the necessary resources or medical expertise to assist such persons and families should not burden them with the responsibility.

"Instead, the families/guardians of mentally-challenged persons should seek the assistance of medical authorities.

"Some of the mentally-ill persons are already trauma-stricken because of physical and sexual abuse. Abandoning them at police stations can only exacerbate and cause more stress and trauma."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police respected the views of the commission.

She said they did not have substantive expertise to assist mentally-ill individuals, however, they had processes to notify relevant institutions.

"When persons who are mentally-ill and challenged are brought to any of our stations all necessary care and immediate action is taken to ensure we are able to determine their status and there is a process that is followed as we do not have expertise to do that," Ms Naisoro said.

"We will liaise with relevant stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health and if anyone is confined or kept in custody this is only done if he or she has been violent and considered a danger to themselves and others."

Mr Raj said the commission would work with the Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Social Welfare, Women and Poverty Alleviation and other relevant groups on the matter.