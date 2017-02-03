91 notices for employers

/ Front page / News

Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Minister Jone Usamate revealed the Labour Department issued improvement notices to 91 employers last year.

Improvement notices are issued to highlight the risks in the workplace after an OHS assessment.

"The ministry does not shut down buildings, but issues prohibition notices where the ministry identifies and verifies high risk areas that exist within the building or workplace,"Mr Usamate said.

"The ministry undertakes OHS management system audit to ascertain compliance of the workplace in accordance with the OHS and associated laws."

Mr Usamate made it clear that the ministry aims to improve service delivery this year.

"The ministry will continue with its function to assist employers and workplace stakeholders fulfil their responsibilities and is embarking to undertake more OHS awareness on high risk industries. "