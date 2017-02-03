Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

Killer arsonist awaits sentence

Aqela Susu
Friday, February 03, 2017

A TAXIDRIVER who admitted to killing five people in a house fire at Navosai in Narere in 2015 was convicted by the High Court in Suva on Wednesday.

Binesh Prasad appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

Prasad was convicted on five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of arson and one count of damaging property.

He caused the deaths of Jay Narayan, Prishika Devi, Uleshni Ierene Lata, Imran Irshad Ali and Faria Farnaaz Ali in a separate house fire before unlawfully setting Hans Wati's house on fire and also damaging a taxi valued at $18,500.

State counsel Sekonaia Vodokisolomone presented the summary of facts in court yesterday.

The court heard that about midnight on October 15, 2015, Mrs Wati saw her daughter Mrs Lata —who was married to Prasad — open the door of their flat. Prasad was seen standing outside.

He poured kerosene around Ms Wati's house and the neighboring two flats and set it alight before he was seen by Ms Wati running down their driveway.

The court heard Prasad had bought gallons for the kerosene and a cane knife from a hardware store in Rakiraki.

Mr Vodokisolomone also informed the court the accused intended to kill these five people when he committed the act.

Prasad admitted that he intended to commit the offences contained in the eight charges he has been convicted of.

He has been further remanded in custody.

He will be sentenced next Friday.








