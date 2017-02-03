Police raid drug farm

/ Front page / News

A LAUTOKA man is in police custody and the search is on for the owner of a farm in Nadi after two separate drug raids in the Western Division.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the raids conducted this week resulted in the seizure of plants and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

"The first raid was conducted on Monday morning at a farm in Nabila, Nadi, where more than 70 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted," she said.

"Investigators are pursuing information regarding the owner of the farm.

"In the second raid, conducted in Lautoka yesterday afternoon, a team of officers raided the home of a 42-year-old and found rolls, sachets and plastic all containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

"The suspect is in custody and the leaves have been sent for analysis."

Ms Naisoro said despite efforts to stamp out the drug trade and illicit substances, people continued to be involved in the drug business.

"The focus on the illegal drug trade continues throughout the divisions and we are grateful to those who have been providing information leading to the successful arrests."