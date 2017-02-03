Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

Church's health service program receives boost

Aqela Susu
Friday, February 03, 2017

THE Seventh-day Adventist Church received a boost to its health service program on Wednesday after the commissioning of their new vehicle to be used for providing health checkups and other health services to members of the community.

The vehicle was commissioned by non-communicable diseases national adviser Dr Isimeli Tukana at the Seventh-day Adventist Primary School in Lami yesterday.

The church's health director, Dr Alipate Vakamocea, said this would help them a lot as they began providing health services on wheels.

"The vehicle is basically a wellness clinic on wheels. It will contain medical stuff; we have medical screening equipment and everything," Dr Vakamocea said.

"Because we have doctors doing it, we are able to do a little bit more than what a nursing group screening does and things like that.

"We can screen for Pap smears and things like that. In addition we can give treatment."

He said the health department was working in line with a program focused on reducing NCDs and reversing diabetes among other health issues.

"This is the health message that we want to take out to the community."

He has urged members of communities who wished to be screened to inform them so they can take necessary actions.

"Any community that wants to be screened can come to us and let us know that they want to be screened and we can have it arranged."

The department will begin its first health screening at Sabeto in Nadi this weekend.








