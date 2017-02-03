Women share ideas, experiences

/ Front page / News

MAKING sure women are represented, have a role in making climate change policies and are contributing their experiences on an international stage are some of the goals set by participants at the Pacific Women Climate Change Negotiators workshop.

Participants at the workshop gathered on Wednesday to share their experiences and ideas on climate change negotiations in Suva.

Policy officer for Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for the Australian Government, Lisa Gittos, said women were traditionally underrepresented in climate change negotiations process.

"This workshop is aimed at developing the participants in the negotiations process and to make sure when they get to the actual stage, they have the chance to practise these skills in the environment and network," Ms Gittos said.

"Best thing about the workshop is the participants are very enthusiastic in the process. The Pacific region is quite small so it means delegation numbers are small, but there are plenty issues to tackle.

"There are positive outcomes as having women's voices at the table. We need the whole population involved in solving climate change problems. It is important to make sure women's and men's voices are heard because everyone has to be part of the solution."

The workshop will end today.