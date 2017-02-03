Climate change fight

/ Front page / News

FIJI represents more than Fiji. As it chairs the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties later this year, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his team will represent all the countries vulnerable to climate change.

Halldor Thorgeirsson, the senior director for intergovernmental affairs at the United Nations Climate Change secretariat, said first-hand visits to climate change affected communities such as yesterday to Kumi in Verata gave meaning to the global work.

"It's very meaningful to see this firsthand. This is a beautiful place that we can actually protect from rising seas. The main difference between this work and UN work is that at the global level we are looking at the whole human family. We have much more unity of purpose in the global community now than before," Mr Thorgeirsson said.

"But it's important also to show how it's done, how to actually do it because then it's much more easier to give it meaning at the global level."

Mr Thorgeirsson is part of a team from the United Nations Climate Change secretariat here to begin preparatory works with prime minister in his role as COP23 chair.

"Fiji also has respect and Fiji represents more than Fiji. Fiji represents all vulnerable communities around the world," he said.

"This is a very important step, the first time that a small island state actually takes on this huge responsibility. Leadership comes from will and Fiji has the will and that's what is needed for leadership."

Mr Thorgeirsson said work on the Paris Agreement was moving towards an action-based focus on implementation.

"So we need to build capacity to deal with climate change on the ground but also developing energies without pollution and towards renewable energy. There is a lot of need to learn and build capacity and as well as to learn what works well."

He said Mr Bainimarama would be an effective COP23 leader because he was committed to making the Paris Agreement operational.