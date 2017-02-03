FHH on road repairs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Road works being carried out by the Fiji Road Authorities in Toorak, Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FULTON Hogan Hiways Joint Venture maintenance and operations manager, Patrick Keenan says about 51,000 potholes have been filled in the Central Division following tropical depression 04F.

Mr Keenan made this statement while responding to questions sent by this newspaper regarding the latest update on road maintenance in the Central and Northern divisions.

He added in the North, they had managed to fix more than 15,000 plus potholes.

He said the FHH crews were deployed and active in the field carrying out these repairs.

"In the Central Division, the number of crews has ranged from a high of 24, but is now scaling back to approximately seven depending on further rainfall events and issues in particular hot spots on the network. The Northern Division had an average of ten pothole crews per day operating." Mr Keenan said.

According to Mr Keenan, one of the major challenges faced by FHH was keeping its normal maintenance and renewals projects program going at the same time.

"So far we are doing well in balancing our resources to meet the need. We have also instigated and agreed some rapid response sealed repair sites in particular on Nausori bypass where it is important to carry out more robust and long term repairs," he said.

"Another challenge is monitoring and maintaining Bautikina Rd detour to ensure critical access to Tailevu, Dawasamu and other areas north of Nausori and Suva are preserved.

"We are trying to keep on top of other maintenance activities while attending to all additional potholes that are occurring throughout the network."

FHH is contracted under the Fiji Roads Authority to provide road maintenance for the Central and Northern divisions.