Fijian authorities deport Iranian refugee

REPEKA NASIKO and NASIK SWAMI
Friday, February 03, 2017

Update: 9:50AM IRANIAN national Loghman Sawari has been deported back to Papua New Guinea.

His lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh confirmed the pair was intercepted by Police at Korotogo in Sigatoka at 7.30am today while on their way to Suva for a scheduled meeting with Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa.

He said his client was transported in a Police vehicle to the Nadi International Airport and had boarded a flight bound for Papua New Guinea.

