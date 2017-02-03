Fijian authorities deport Iranian refugee

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:50AM IRANIAN national Loghman Sawari has been deported back to Papua New Guinea.

His lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh confirmed the pair was intercepted by Police at Korotogo in Sigatoka at 7.30am today while on their way to Suva for a scheduled meeting with Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa.

He said his client was transported in a Police vehicle to the Nadi International Airport and had boarded a flight bound for Papua New Guinea.

