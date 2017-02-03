Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

Restraining order

Litia Cava
Friday, February 03, 2017

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has obtained a restraining order on a property valued over $1.2 million.

A statement released yesterday by ODPP stated the restraining order was granted by the High Court in its civil jurisdiction under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The properties were owned by Aidong Zhang, Changhui Liu, Home Finance Company Ltd and New HomeTrading Company Ltd.

They included monies in a Home Finance Company Ltd account of Changhui Liu, two freehold properties, one house and two vehicles.

Aidong Zhang has also been charged in a corollary criminal case brought by the ODPP with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering.

It is alleged that between June 1, 2014 and January 31, 2016, the accused deceptively obtained property and engaged directly or indirectly in money laundering in the amount of $1,240,740.74.

