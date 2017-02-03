Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

Fijians not affected

Charlene Lanyon
Friday, February 03, 2017

ALL Fijians travelling to the US would not be affected by the executive order imposed by US President Donald Trump on nationals of certain countries.

The US Embassy in Suva has also clarified that an online news article being circulated on social media contained false information.

The article reported that President Trump had also signed an order limiting the number of visas for Fiji to 100 per year.

"The US Embassy is aware of the website alleging that the United States instituted a limit of 100 visas for Fiji per year. This information is false," the embassy stated.

"The executive order imposes a 90-day stop entry into the United States by nationals of certain designated countries including Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen.

"The travel restrictions imposed by the executive order do not apply to the citizens of other countries, unless they are dual-nationals of one of the seven designated countries."

American media organisation Cable Network News (CNN) had also reported that lawful permanent residents of the US, or green card holders, were out of scope of the executive order.








