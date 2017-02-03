Forger's appeal rejected

/ Front page / News

THE High Court in Lautoka has dismissed an appeal for a lighter sentence made by a woman convicted of fraudulently withdrawing $17,000 from her cousin's bank account.

Anatena Rarawa, 35, was sentenced to three years imprisonment in May last year after she pleaded guilty to the crime.

The sentence also imposed a two-year non parole period to be served concurrently.

Aggrieved by the sentence, Rarawa filed an appeal on the grounds that there was no discount for making an early plea.

She also said the magistrate failed to consider she was a first offender.

The court heard that Rarawa had withdrawn from Rosina Vereivalu's account on seven different occasions by forging her signature.

She knew Ms Vereivalu's signature because she had filled the paperwork required to open the account.

High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said he found the sentence imposed was within the permissible range, was at the bottom end of the tariff, and lenient.

All the offences Rarawa was charged with carry a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

"Therefore, it cannot be said that the impugned sentence is harsh and excessive," he said.