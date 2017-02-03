Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Forger's appeal rejected

Margaret Wise
Friday, February 03, 2017

THE High Court in Lautoka has dismissed an appeal for a lighter sentence made by a woman convicted of fraudulently withdrawing $17,000 from her cousin's bank account.

Anatena Rarawa, 35, was sentenced to three years imprisonment in May last year after she pleaded guilty to the crime.

The sentence also imposed a two-year non parole period to be served concurrently.

Aggrieved by the sentence, Rarawa filed an appeal on the grounds that there was no discount for making an early plea.

She also said the magistrate failed to consider she was a first offender.

The court heard that Rarawa had withdrawn from Rosina Vereivalu's account on seven different occasions by forging her signature.

She knew Ms Vereivalu's signature because she had filled the paperwork required to open the account.

High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said he found the sentence imposed was within the permissible range, was at the bottom end of the tariff, and lenient.

All the offences Rarawa was charged with carry a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

"Therefore, it cannot be said that the impugned sentence is harsh and excessive," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji
  2. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car
  3. Police did not intercept Iranian
  4. Human rights lawyer disappointed with Fiji Immigration
  5. Fijian authorities deport Iranian refugee
  6. Fijians not affected
  7. 'Threat' of illegal entry
  8. Family seeks justice
  9. Ro Teimumu: Rabuka's nomination a party decision
  10. State grants land leases to 68 families

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  8. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)