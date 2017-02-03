Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

Be Careful, FCS commissioner warns

Litia Cava
Friday, February 03, 2017

THE over-familiarisation of corrections officers with inmates who are under their care is a new trend that had been noted in the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS).

FCS Commissioner Commander Francis Kean highlighted this at the first Commissioner's Parade for 2017 in Naboro yesterday.

"Be careful and this goes out especially to the officers who just joined the service," Mr Kean said.

In the mid of his address, Mr Kean noted the presence of the media and immediately said that the issue highlighted was not for public consumption.

"Always keep in mind what I said work accordingly as this will help you to keep your family and also the reputation of FCS."

Mr Kean also reminded the senior officers to remind the young officers to maintain a high standard of discipline.

"We are not in the business to please people because the moment you try to please people that will be your downfall.

"Keep doing what you're supposed to do and be sure to perform to the best of your ability."

Meanwhile, 52 (FCS) officers were awarded long service and general service medals.

Thirty-five-year-old corrections officer class C, Naomi Biu was the only female who was awarded a general service medal during the parade yesterday.

Mrs Biu is a former volleyball rep who represented Fiji in the Pacific Games.

"Being part of a male dominant field is tough but I believe that whatever our mind can conceive it can achieve. I have spent more than 10 years in the FCS and this has been part of my dream as I was brought in a family of officers."








